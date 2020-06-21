Capital Bank & Trust Co Makes New $60,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 572,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.52 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

