Capital Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

COF opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

