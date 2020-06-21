Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $61,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Booking by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,626.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,580.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,702.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

