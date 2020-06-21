Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $57,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

