Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $40,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,131,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,994,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

