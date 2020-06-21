Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

