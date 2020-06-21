Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.