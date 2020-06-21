Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $244.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $247.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

