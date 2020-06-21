Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.31. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 252,406,056 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

