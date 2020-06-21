Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.10 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MJARF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. MJardin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About MJardin Group
