Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MJARF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. MJardin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

