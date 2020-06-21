Canaccord Genuity Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to $1.25

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESVIF. Scotiabank cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

