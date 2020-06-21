Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to $3.00

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Tokio Marine from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

