Canaccord Genuity Boosts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $2.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SECYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

