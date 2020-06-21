Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,218,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

