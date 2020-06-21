CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of CAMP opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 2.42. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

