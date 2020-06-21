Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CALM opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

