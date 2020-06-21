Brokers Offer Predictions for VICI Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE VICI opened at $22.48 on Friday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,273,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,744 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,113,000 after acquiring an additional 891,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524,167 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

