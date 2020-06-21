Brokers Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

