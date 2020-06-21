BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $48,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,764.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $210,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,756.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562,321 shares of company stock valued at $84,777,168. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

