Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, approximately 999 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Breville Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Breville Group (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Dino Polska SA operates a chain of supermarkets in Poland. It offers food products, household chemicals, cosmetics, vegetables, fruits, meats, and sausages. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 977 stores in western Poland. Dino Polska SA is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.