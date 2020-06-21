BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $33.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BorgWarner shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 2,584,500 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 1,358,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

