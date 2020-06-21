BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 534,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $4,360,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

