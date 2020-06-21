Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

