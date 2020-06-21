Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.92. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 37,389 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

