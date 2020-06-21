Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.92. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 37,389 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
