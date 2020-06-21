BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

BJRI opened at $21.28 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

