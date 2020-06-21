BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

