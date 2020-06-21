Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Bionik Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.