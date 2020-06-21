Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $228.00. The stock had previously closed at $259.52, but opened at $260.30. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $263.55, with a volume of 2,781,911 shares traded.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.04.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.