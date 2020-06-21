BidaskClub Upgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NLTX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.