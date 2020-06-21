BidaskClub Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Hold

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.