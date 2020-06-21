BidaskClub Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Sell

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,580 shares of company stock worth $984,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

