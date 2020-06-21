BidaskClub Downgrades Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) to Strong Sell

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $910.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.32. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,275.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,086,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 4,716,758 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,399,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,088,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

