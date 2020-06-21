Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
Read More: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.