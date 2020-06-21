Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.83. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 94,431 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million and a PE ratio of -22.75.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

