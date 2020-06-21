Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefytt Technologies Inc. is a health insurance technology company. It primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems and insurance policy administration platforms. Benefytt Technologies Inc., formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFYT. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of BFYT stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. Benefytt Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFYT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.