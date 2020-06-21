Benchmark Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $27.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.47. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

