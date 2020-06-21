Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.39 ($108.30).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI stock opened at €101.25 ($113.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.06.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.