Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

