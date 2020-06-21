BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nike by 31,846.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Nike by 33.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nike by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,748,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,431,000 after purchasing an additional 511,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

