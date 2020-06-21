BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,535 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 190,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

