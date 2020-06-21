BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5,769.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,224,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,707,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.