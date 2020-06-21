BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

PNC stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

