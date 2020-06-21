BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 62,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 964.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 2,568,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.96 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.