BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.