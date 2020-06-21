BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

