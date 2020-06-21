BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 144.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

