BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 7,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.83.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $312.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

