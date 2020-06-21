BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.