BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $428.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $429.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.81 and its 200-day moving average is $345.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

