BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

